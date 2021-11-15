Top 10 world news: UK blast a terrorist act, US journalist freed, more

Police in UK declared Sunday's car blast a terrorist incident. A car exploded outside a hospital in Liverpool killing one person. In other news, jailed US journalist Danny Fenster has been pardoned by Myanmar's military junta and has been sent home. Read this and more in Top 10 World News.

Car blast outside Liverpool hospital a terrorist incident: Police



Three people were arrested as police quickly moved to set up barricades after the car blast outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in the UK.

Jailed US journalist Danny Fenster pardoned in Myanmar, sent home



Danny Fenster was handed 11-year prison sentence just a few days ago. He faced charges of incitement and breaches of immigration and terrorism laws.

Now, China targets individuals who help users bypass 'Great Firewall'



Last year Chinese regulators had launched an anti-trust investigation into Alibaba's founder Jack Ma's business and had suspended his multi-billion dollar Ant IPO.

Checkmate? Russia shows off new fifth-generation warplane at Dubai Airshow



Russia displayed a prototype of its new fifth-generation warplane at the Dubai Airshow. The Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate is capable of simultaneously carrying five air-to-air missiles and can destroy multiple targets at once. Pitched as a cost-efficient fighter jet, the Checkmate can fly at speeds of Mach 1.8 and a range of 2,800-2,900 kilometres.

Thousands of students quarantined in China's province amid surge in virus cases



The latest outbreak has affected 21 provinces in China with the ports city of Dalian consistently reporting new COVID-19 cases worrying health officials.



Watch: Iceland Tourism mocks metaverse in funny ad, Mark Zuckerberg responds



Iceland Tourism is inviting everyone to 'Icelandverse', something akin to Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse but with 'enhanced reality' since it is real. And they've made a funny video ad to spread the message.

Japan’s princess to commoner: Mako begins new life in New York with husband



Japanese former princess Mako Komuro has arrived in the United States with her husband, Kei Komuro. The couple could be seen flanked by security officials on Japanese TV channels as they made their way through New York’s John F Kennedy airport and into a vehicle, which was waiting for them.

Social media may lead to demise of apostrophe, suggest researchers



According to researchers, the apostrophe may die out soon as the rise in popularity of social media has led to the habit of dropping punctuation from the text in recent years. This is happening due to the character limit on the posts at online platforms, such as Twitter.

'Groundbreaking': UK scientists come up with vaccine therapy that could prevent Alzheimer’s disease



According to researchers at the University of Leicester, the 'groundbreaking' therapy works by preventing the formation of harmful deposits of protein in the brain linked to memory loss.

Argentina: President Alberto Fernandez's government loses Congress majority, seeks opposition dialogue



For the first time since Argentina's return to democracy in 1983, Peronism would not hold a majority in the Senate