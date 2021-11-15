Japan’s princess to commoner: Mako begins new life in New York with husband 

After leaving the royal family and relinquishing titles, Japanese former princess Mako Komuro has arrived in the United States with her husband, Kei Komuro.

Following years of public attention over a financial scandal, the pair had tied the knot in Tokyo last month in muted fashion. The scandal involved Kei Komuro’s mother, which Mako Komuro said had caused her “sadness and pain”.

The couple could be seen flanked by security officials on Japanese TV channels as they made their way through New York’s John F Kennedy airport and into a vehicle, which was waiting for them.

They were due to move to the US, where Kei Komuro attended law school and now works. The couple finally boarded a commercial flight on Sunday from Tokyo to New York.

The niece of Emperor Naruhito, Mako lost her royal title when she married a “commoner”. It is due to the post-war succession laws that allow only male members of the imperial family to ascend to the throne.

