Majority of Americans are cutting ties with anti-vaxxer family members: Survey

The holidays are around the corner and the COVID-19 cases in US are refusing to die down. Fearful of contracting coronavirus infection, a majority of families in America are now banning their unvaccinated relatives from holiday gatherings this year.

A poll was conducted on November 2 by OnePoll agency to examine how the COVID-19 vaccine has impacted people’s relationships with their loved ones ahead of the holidays this year. Around 2,000 US residents were surveyed, of them 65 per cent are vaccinated.

The results revealed that 63 per cent of the respondents don’t feel comfortable inviting unvaccinated family members to their parties. Six in 10 people have cut off ties with unvaccinated family members.

Half the poll (53 per cent) feel that the politicisation of the vaccine has completely divided their families.

Seventy-two per cent of the vaccinated respondents said that it was impossible to make their family members understand the importance of the vaccine. On the other hand, 14 per cent of survey respondents don’t plan to ever get the shot themselves.

Two in three respondents felt that they cannot go home for the holidays without getting vaccinated first. Of the 65 per cent who are fully vaccinated, nearly six in 10 (58 per cent) have reportedly cut off ties with their family members who refuse to get the vaccine.

When asked about their decision, one respondent said, “I don’t trust the vaccine is safe,” while another says they are “concerned about side effects.”

One even believes the vaccine “was rushed and people who are getting vaccinated are still getting sick.”

