Ultra-rare cotton candy-coloured lobster found in Casco Bay, US

Rarest of rare things are always fascinating. The same holds true for an ultra-rare lobster fished out of the water recently.

In Maine’s Casco Bay, a lobsterman, Bill Coppersmith, found a lobster of the colour of cotton candy in his net last week.

This lobster colour is rare and has not been seen for years.

In a video about the catch, Mark Murrell, CEO, Get Maine Lobster, said, "It is so rare; there's only 1 in 100 million caught."

The lobster has been named ‘Haddie’ by Coppersmith after his granddaughter. For over 40 years, Coppersmith has been catching crustaceans.

The cotton candy-coloured lobster will soon be shipped to the Seacoast Science Centre in Rye, New Hampshire. It will live out the rest of its days there.

It is unclear how many cotton candy-coloured lobsters are present in the wild, as per National Geographic.

This unique colour is due to a genetic condition, known as leucism, where there is a partial loss of pigmentation, say scientists.

In 2018, a Canadian lobsterman had also caught a lobster lacking pigmentation in this way. According to the Portland Press-Herald, it was then donated to the Huntsman Marine Science Centre aquarium in Saint Andrews.

(With inputs from agencies)