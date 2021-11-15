US journalist Danny Fenster out of prison in Myanmar

US journalist Danny Fenster detained by Myanmar military junta is out of prison, said his employer on Monday. If confirmed by the authorities, Fenster's release would come just three days after he was sentenced to 11 years in jail. He faced charges for incitement and breaches of immigration and terrorism laws.

"Great news. I heard @DannyFenster is out," Sonny Swe, the publisher of Frontier Myanmar, Fenster's employer, said on Twitter. He did not provide details.

Reuters said another source at the online magazine confirmed the same information.

The circumstances around his release were not immediately clear.

There were no immediate comments from Fenster's family, the US embassy in Yangon and a spokesman for Myanmar's ruling military council.

Fenster, 37, is managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar and was arrested in May while trying to leave Myanmar, a country in chaos since a Feb. 1 military coup.

Also Read | US journalist Danny Fenster, detained in Myanmar, now jailed for 11 years

He was the first Western journalist sentenced to prison in recent years in Myanmar, where the coup against the elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi ended a decade of tentative steps towards democracy and triggered nationwide protests.

The military has arrested dozens of journalists among thousands detained after protests erupted nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies)