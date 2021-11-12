US journalist Danny Fenster, detained in Myanmar, now jailed for 11 years

Danny Fenster, an American journalist who was detained in Myanmar since May, has now been sentenced to 11 years in prison. His charges include unlawful association, incitement against the military and breaching visa rules. Recently, Fenster was hit with new criminal charges.

The 37-year old journalist has been denied bail and held in a prison in Yangon.

"Frontier Myanmar is deeply disappointed at the decision today to convict its Managing Editor, Danny Fenster, on three charges and impose prison sentences totalling 11 years," the outlet said in a statement.

"Everyone at Frontier is disappointed and frustrated at this decision. We just want to see Danny released as soon as possible so he can go home to his family."

Also read | US journalist held in Myanmar charged with terrorism, sedition

Crisis Group Myanmar senior advisor Richard Horsey has described this as "outrageous." While speaking to AFP, he said, "It sends a message not only to international journalists... but also Myanmar journalists that reporting factually on the situation is liable to get them many many years in prison."

Fenster was arrested at the airport when he was trying to leave the country to see his family, living in the US.

The US had urged Myanmar to immediately free the journalist after he was hit with the charges. Fenster happens to be one of the 100 journalists who have been detained since the military seized power.

(With inputs from agencies)