'Groundbreaking': UK scientists come up with vaccine therapy that could prevent Alzheimer’s disease

Scientists in UK believe that they are on the cusp of “treating or preventing ” Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers at the University of Leicester said they have come up with a “transformative” treatment — a vaccine that would cost only 15 euros (around US $6) per dose.

Experts said the new vaccine could enter clinical trials in humans within two years.

According to the scientists, the “groundbreaking” therapy works by preventing the formation of harmful deposits of protein in the brain linked to memory loss.

Alzheimer’s disease is thought to be caused by the abnormal build-up of proteins in and around brain cells.

One of the proteins involved is called amyloid, deposits of which form plaques around brain cells. The other protein is called tau, deposits of which form tangles within brain cells.

The scientists have identified an antibody – called TAP01-04 – which binds to the shortened toxic form of amyloid beta, preventing the molecules clumping together to form plaques.

This antibody forms the basis of the promising new therapy. Trials on mice with Alzheimer's disease found the antibody helped to restore the function of brain cells as fewer plaques were formed, improving memory.

The scientists are working on a vaccine which triggers the body to generate TAP01-04 antibodies and could soon be offered to people at high risk of Alzheimer's.

The team said its revolutionary approach shows Alzheimer’s could be prevented rather than just treating plaques which have already formed.

Professor Mark Carr, from the University of Leicester, told Daily Mail, “While the science is currently still at an early stage, if these results were to be replicated in human clinical trials, then it could be transformative.”

“It opens up the possibility to not only treat Alzheimer's once symptoms are detected, but also to potentially vaccinate against the disease before symptoms appear,” he added.

Around 55 million people worldwide have dementia, with over 60% living in low- and middle-income countries, according to World Health Organisation.

(With inputs from agencies)