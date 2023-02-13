Top 10 world news: Turkey-Syria quake death toll crosses 35,000, Cyclone Gabrielle batters New Zealand & more

The total death toll in the deadly Syria-Turkey earthquake has climbed to 34,000, as residents struggle to survive with no water, electricity or shelter. In the quake-hit Aleppo, Syria, the survivors narrate their ordeal as WION reports from ground zero. In other news, thousands of people were left in a blackout and flights were grounded in New Zealand on Monday as the north of the country was lashed by a tropical storm called "Gabrielle".

The total death toll in the deadly Syria-Turkey earthquake has climbed to 34,000, as residents struggle to survive with no water, electricity or shelter. In the quake-hit Aleppo, Syria, the survivors narrate their ordeal as WION reports from ground zero.

Thousands of people were left in a blackout and flights were grounded in New Zealand on Monday as the north of the country was lashed by a tropical storm called "Gabrielle". Emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty called it a "critical day" because of a "highly dangerous" combination of heavy rain and high winds.

Beijing claimed on Monday (February 13), that Washington has sent spy balloons into its airspace more than 10 times since January 2022, after an alleged Chinese surveillance craft was shot down over the United States recently.

The Philippines on Monday (February 13) accused a Chinese coast guard ship of using a “military-grade laser” to hinder its resupply mission and urged Beijing to refrain from committing any “provocative act” endangering the lives of people.



European Commission raises eurozone growth forecast for 2023 as inflation eases

The European Commission (EC), on Monday (February 13), raised its growth forecast for the eurozone this year and also expects inflation to be lower than previously estimated at the end of 2022. The expected GDP for the eurozone was raised by 0.9 per cent which was up from the previously predicted 0.3 per cent.

Senator Chuck Schumer of the United States thinks that a proposal to outlaw the widely used short-form video hosting site TikTok in the nation "should be looked at." Schumer told ABC news Sunday, "We do know there is Chinese ownership of the company that owns TikTok.

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu, on Monday (February 13) accused Russia of planning to use foreign saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government which aspires to join the European Union amid Moscow’s ongoing conflict with the bordering nation Ukraine.

As the invasion by Moscow in Kyiv is approaching a grim one-year milestone, thousands of specialists from Russia's defence ministry are building a water pipeline system that would connect the country's Rostov region bordering Ukraine to Donbas, the state agency TASS reported on Sunday.

Nigerian police vowed to investigate an Abuja based pastor who brandished a rifle during a recent sermon, the videos of which went viral, local media reported. On Sunday (February 13), pastor Uche Aigbe of the house on the rock church in Abuja, the nation's capital, mounted the pulpit while carrying a firearm, stirring up the congregation.



