Philippines accuses China of using ‘military-grade laser’ to hinder resupply mission in South China Sea

The Philippines on Monday (February 13) accused a Chinese coast guard ship of using a “military-grade laser” to hinder its resupply mission and urged Beijing to refrain from committing any “provocative act” endangering the lives of people. According to the Philippine coast guard (PCG), their vessel was assisting a navy mission to resupply its troops in the South China Sea, on February 6, when the Chinese coast guard ship emitted a green laser light which temporarily blinded its crew on the bridge.

“I think it’s time for the Chinese government to restrain its forces so that it does not commit any provocative act that will endanger the lives of people”, said Philippine military spokesperson Medel Aguilar to reporters. Subsequently, quoting the military chief Aguilar also called China’s action “offensive”.

In a statement, the PCG also said that the Chinese ship manoeuvred dangerously close, about 137 metres, in a bid to block the Philippine patrol vessel BRP Malapascua from approaching Second Thomas Shoal, where the incident occurred. The Second Thomas Shoal is some 195 km off the coast of the Philippine province of Palawan which has been occupied by a small Philippine military contingent.

“The deliberate blocking of the Philippine government ships to deliver food and supplies to our military personnel on board the BRP Sierra Madre is a blatant disregard for, and a clear violation of, Philippine sovereign rights in this part of the West Philippine Sea,”, the statement added. A video released by the Philippine authorities shows a Chinese coast guard ship hindering the path of a Philippine vessel from a distance and subsequently emitting a green laser.

On the other hand, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the Philippine coast guard vessel trespassed into Chinese waters without permission, on February 6. He also went on to, in turn, urge the Philippines to “avoid such actions” and that their staff’s actions were “professional and restrained” as well as in accordance with Beijing and international law.

He added, “We hope the Philippines will earnestly respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea and avoid any actions that may lead to the expansion of the dispute and complication of the situation”.

Additionally, China and the Philippines are maintaining communication through diplomatic channels about the incident, said Wang during a daily briefing. Notably, the Philippines filed at least 200 diplomatic protests against Beijing’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea last year alone.

(With inputs from agencies)





