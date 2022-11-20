US VP Harris arrives in the Philippines to bolster ties amid growing Chinese influence in region

On Sunday, United States Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in the Philippines to bolster ties with one of Washington’s oldest allies in Asia amid growing Chinese influence in the Southeast Asia region. This comes after the US accused Beijing of bullying smaller island nations and increasing assertive policies towards Taiwan.

Harris’ visit comes after she also attended the recently concluded Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Thailand. Reportedly, she will meet the Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, to strengthen economic ties and attempt to reset its ties with the country.

The vice president’s visit will mark the highest-level trip by an administration official, during which she will also fly to Palawan province along the South China Sea to meet fishermen, officials, the coast guard and the locals. The province is also seen at the forefront of the long ongoing territorial disputes involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

Beijing has long claimed some of the territories off the coast of Palawan and much of that sea is China’s citing historical maps. However, an international arbitration, in 2016 said that their claims have no legal basis and ruled in the favour of Manila. The VP will also be welcomed onboard the biggest patrol ship, the BRP Teresa Magbanua, in Palawan, said a US official to Associated Press.

Harris will also deliver a speech before the Philippines’ police, coast guard, military and government officials and highlight the importance of international law, unhindered trade and navigation freedom in the South China Sea, said spokesperson, Commodore Armand Balilo.

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday, in a press conference said that he is not concerned about Harris’ visit to Palawan which is “very clearly on Philippine territory”, therefore it should not cause any tensions between Manila and Beijing.

Philippine Ambassador to the US, Jose Manuel Romualdez while speaking to AP said that this trip shows the obvious message to the Chinese that “we support our allies like the Philippines on these disputed islands.” He added that this visit is also a “significant step” which shows how seriously Washington views this situation.

Notably, Marcos' predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte had a strained relationship with the US and had threatened to sever ties with the US amid perceived closeness to Beijing. Therefore, Washington is now looking to strengthen ties with the new administration after Marcos Jr took office in June following a landslide electoral victory. This includes US President Joe Biden’s brief exchange with his Philippine counterpart on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September.

“We’ve had some rocky times, but the fact is it’s a critical, critical relationship, from our perspective. I hope you feel the same way,” Biden had reportedly said. While Marcos Jr. echoed a similar sentiment and called Manila, Washington’s friend and ally who will continue to look to the US for “continuing partnership and the maintenance of peace in our region.”

(With inputs from agencies)

