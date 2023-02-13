Moldovan President Maia Sandu reveals Russia’s plans to topple its government

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu, on Monday (February 13) accused Russia of planning to use foreign saboteurs to overthrow her country’s government which aspires to join the European Union amid Moscow’s ongoing conflict with the bordering nation Ukraine. This comes a week after Sandu met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who said that they discovered plans by Russian intelligence to destroy Moldova, claims which were later confirmed by Moldovan intelligence officials.

“The plan for the next period involves actions with the involvement of diversionists with military training, camouflaged in civilian clothes, who will undertake violent actions, attack some state buildings, and even take hostages,” said the Moldovan president to the press during a briefing. She added that the purpose of these actions is to “overthrow the constitutional order” and change the legitimate government to an illegitimate one which would be “controlled by the Russian Federation.”

According to Sandu, the plan involved citizens from Russia, Montenegro, Belarus and Serbia who would enter Moldova and instigate protests in an attempt to overthrow the legitimate government, “in order to stop the European integration process.” Notably, Moldova received European Union candidate status last year on the same day as Ukraine.

“The Kremlin’s attempts to bring violence to Moldova will not work. Our main goal is the security of citizens and the state. Our goal is peace and public order in the country”, Sandu asserted. The alleged plan also relies on “internal forces”, said the Moldovan president and named two Moldovan oligarchs, Ilan Shor and Vladimir Plahotniuc, both of whom are not only currently in exile but also sanctioned by the United States and the United Kingdom.

She also alleged that Russia wants to use Moldova amid its ongoing conflict with Ukraine and the information obtained by the two country’s intelligence contained what she described as instructions on rules of entry to Moldova for citizens from the four aforementioned countries, reported the Associated Press. The briefing also comes after authorities in Moldova confirmed that another missile from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine entered its airspace on Friday.

However, she went on to assure that the officials are working to prevent these challenges as well as keep the situation under control. The Moldovan president also said that late last year the country’s police and its Intelligence and Security Service (SIS) intervened in multiple cases of “organised criminal elements and stopped attempts at violence.”

Furthermore, Sandu also called for the adoption of draft laws which would equip SIS and the prosecutor’s office with the necessary tools and combat risks to the country’s security more effectively. This comes as the former Soviet republic which borders Ukraine has repeatedly raised concerns about Russia’s intentions as well as its troops' presence in the breakaway Transdniestria region.

(With inputs from agencies)





