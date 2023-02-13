China says US spy balloons entered airspace more than 10 times since January 2022

Beijing claimed on Monday (February 13), that Washington has sent spy balloons into its airspace more than 10 times since January 2022, after an alleged Chinese surveillance craft was shot down over the United States recently. The decision by Washington to shoot down the alleged spy balloon in early February, which Beijing has maintained was carrying out a civilian mission, has further strained ties between the US and China in recent weeks. Since then, a number of other such devices have been shot down over the United States and Canada, though Beijing has only admitted that the first was one of its own. In reaction, China on Monday accused the US of sending over 10 balloons into its airspace since January 2022.

"It's not uncommon as well for the US to illegally enter the airspace of other countries," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said during a briefing, and as reported by the AFP.

"Since last year alone, US balloons have illegally flown above China more than 10 times without any approval from Chinese authorities," he added.

When asked how China responded to those alleged incursions, Wang said Beijing's "handling (of these incidents) was responsible and professional".

"If you want to know more about US high-altitude balloons illegally entering China's airspace, I suggest you refer to the US side," he added.

The US shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean last week (February 5), days after it was spotted crossing the US and adding fuel to the already high tensions between Washington and Beijing.

On Sunday afternoon (February 12), the US shot down a fourth unidentified object close to the Canadian border. President Joe Biden gave the order to shoot it down because the Pentagon said that the object, which was moving at 20,000 feet (6,100 metres), could have interfered with commercial air traffic.

(With inputs from agencies)