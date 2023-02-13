US senator calls for ban on TikTok, claims the app leaks information to Chinese gov't

Senator Chuck Schumer of the United States thinks that a proposal to outlaw the widely used short-form video hosting site TikTok in the nation "should be looked at." Schumer told ABC news Sunday, "We do know there is Chinese ownership of the company that owns TikTok. And there are some people in the Commerce Committee that are looking into that right now. We'll see where they come out."

Angus King, an independent politician from Maine, and Marco Rubio, a Republican senator from Florida, have introduced legislation that would target TikTok until it severes ties with its present owner, according to a report by US network CNN.

The Chinese company ByteDance is the owner of the platform TikTok, which displays user-submitted videos that can range in length from three seconds to ten minutes. Since the turmoil in Ladakh in 2020, which resulted in the loss of 20 Indian troops fighting for their nation, the service has been outlawed in India.

US politicians and officials have frequently expressed alarm over Chinese rules, which they claim require TikTok to submit user data about US residents that could be used by Chinese intelligence or for disinformation. The US government banned such products due to these worries.

Also read | China says US spy balloons entered airspace more than 10 times since January 2022

Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat from Colorado, pushed Google and Apple to remove TikTok from their app stores earlier this month due to security concerns. Bennet refers to TikTok as "an unacceptable threat to the national security of the United States" in a letter to the tech companies.

Claims that TikTok leaked information to the Chinese government have previously been refuted. It has claimed that a team situated in the US chooses who gets access to customer data coming from China.

Also watch | US shoots down fourth aerial object in two weeks

In March, TikTok's CEO from Singapore, Shou Zi Chew, is scheduled to testify before the US Congress about the app's ties to the Chinese Communist Party, its privacy and data security policies, and its effects on users, according to a CNN story.