Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE | WION reports from Aleppo; toll tops 34,000

Aleppo, SyriaUpdated: Feb 13, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

WION in ground zero Syria. Photograph:(WION)

The total death toll in the deadly Syria-Turkey earthquake has climbed to 34,000, as residents struggle to survive with no water, electricity or shelter.  In the quake-hit Aleppo, Syria, the survivors narrate their ordeal as WION reports from ground zero. 

13 Feb 2023, 11:12 AM (IST)
WION in ground zero Syria: Aleppo, one of the provinces declared as a disaster zone
13 Feb 2023, 10:56 AM (IST)
WION in ground zero Syria: Miraculous tales of survival continue