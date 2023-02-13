Live Now
Turkey-Syria earthquake LIVE | WION reports from Aleppo; toll tops 34,000
Aleppo, SyriaUpdated: Feb 13, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
WION in ground zero Syria. Photograph:(WION)
Story highlights
The total death toll in the deadly Syria-Turkey earthquake has climbed to 34,000, as residents struggle to survive with no water, electricity or shelter. In the quake-hit Aleppo, Syria, the survivors narrate their ordeal as WION reports from ground zero.
The total death toll in the deadly Syria-Turkey earthquake has climbed to 34,000, as residents struggle to survive with no water, electricity or shelter. In the quake-hit Aleppo, Syria, the survivors narrate their ordeal as WION reports from ground zero.
13 Feb 2023, 11:12 AM (IST)
13 Feb 2023, 10:56 AM (IST)