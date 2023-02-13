Russia building 200-km water pipeline to Ukraine's Donbas region, says Report

As the invasion by Moscow in Kyiv is approaching a grim one-year milestone, thousands of specialists from Russia's defence ministry are building a water pipeline system that would connect the country's Rostov region bordering Ukraine to Donbas, the state agency TASS reported on Sunday.

Citing an anonymous defence ministry representative, the news agency claimed that the project will be completed in the coming few months and will have the capacity to carry about 300,000 cubic metres of water per day and will include two 200-km lines, Reuters reported.

"More than 2,600 specialists ... from the Russian Ministry of Defence and over 1,000 units of equipment are involved around the clock in the construction," it said.

This water structure will pass through the Rostov region to the Donetsk region to the Severskiy Donets-Donbas Canal, which extends from the Donets River near the village of Raihorodok to the city of Donetsk.

Moscow claimed its control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions last year, after Russia decided to invade Ukraine, in a move condemned by the United Nations as illegal.

Ever since the attack, the water situation in the Donbas region has been critical and has very few resources.

The region depends on a large-scale pipeline that has been damaged by almost one year of fighting and which requires electricity that has also been interrupted.

With this, Russia steps up attacks in Bakhmut, while western nations have raised their military support to Ukraine at the highest level committing to stand by it.

(with inputs from agencies)