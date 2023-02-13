Commander of Russian special forces in Ukraine poisoned by substance sent in envelope

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, revealed on Monday morning (February 13) that the deputy head was poisoned on Wednesday (February 8) when he opened an envelope containing a toxic substance. Apty Alaudinov, who was also "commander of the Akhmat special forces and deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps," was not in danger of dying, according to Kadyrov, and would recover. He was examined by a doctor in a Moscow facility, as reported by the Jerusalem Post.

"Friends, our dear brother ... Apti Alaudinov, was poisoned a few days ago," Kdyrov wrote on his Telegram account.

Alaudinov had allegedly received an envelope from an aide. After opening the letter, Alaudinov understood from a caustic smell that he had been exposed to a dangerous chemical. He quickly washed his hands and nasal cavity and was immediately given medical attention.

Samples of the poison were taken for examination and an investigation was opened into the assassination attempt, said Kadyrov. In August, Alaudinov was awarded the Hero of Russia title. The Russian invasion of Ukraine was strongly supported by Kadyrov and his Chechen fighters. The conflict has been dominated by Chechen forces.

Additionally on Monday (February 13), the Russian Foreign Intelligence Services said that the US military was enlisting terrorists from the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda to carry out strikes on Russia and its allies, according to the Russian state-run news agency TASS. As per Russian intelligence, they were receiving training at an American base in Syria.

Also watch | Sudan military concludes review of Russian Red Sea base deal

"In the near future, it is planned to carry out the transfer of militants as part of small groups to the territory of Russia and the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) states. They will be tasked with preparing and carrying out terrorist attacks against diplomats, civil servants, law enforcement officers and personnel of the armed forces," claimed the intelligence service, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Kadyrov commands a group of soldiers known as "Kadyrovtsy" or "Kadyrovites" in the Muslim-dominated republic of Russia.

Kadyrov has slammed Russian officers for their military failures in Ukraine, despite the fact that he has refrained from publicly criticising Vladimir Putin. Despite frequently denouncing the Kremlin's war to his three million followers on his Telgram channel, Kadyrov predicted last week that Russia will win the battle and that "the West would kneel."