WATCH | Abuja pastor carries AK-47 during sermon, police open probe

Nigerian police vowed to investigate an Abuja based pastor who brandished a rifle during a recent sermon, the videos of which went viral, local media reported. On Sunday (February 13), pastor Uche Aigbe of the house on the rock church in Abuja, the nation's capital, mounted the pulpit while carrying a firearm, stirring up the congregation.According to a Facebook post put up by the church on Saturday, the theme of the service would be being “on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong.”

In his opening statement, Pastor Aigbe stated that he "came prepared" to face any troubles. He then cautioned the congregation against falling for rogue preachers who are using prophecy as a means of extortion.

“There are some pastors who are operating under the spirit of divination. They know how to read palms and are not different from palm readers. They can look at you and tell you about your past, things that happened many years ago in your family tree and you think this is a prophet,” he is seen saying in a video of the service shared online.

“How many people in Jesus’ lifetime did Jesus tell about their past? There are certain things that have nothing to do with the gospel. God is not a magician and does not use your past to manipulate you. That is why we need to carry our guns and defend our faith,” he added.

The Nigeria Police Force has responded to the incident and stated that it will look into the pastor, despite the fact that it is unknown whether the gun was loaded.

Only specific law enforcement officers are permitted to carry AK-47 rifles in the West African state, according to Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force's Public Relations Officer.

Spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi described the occurrence as "shocking" in a series of tweets and stated that the case had been sent to higher authorities for investigations.

“…if its true, the pastor will have a case to answer. AK47??. It falls under prohibited Firearms in Nigeria, and no one bears it except an officer of the law, and not all of them have the right, selected sec operatives, but no individual has the right to bear it,” he tweeted.