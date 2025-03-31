US President Donald Trump warns Zelensky of trying to 'back out' of minerals deal with the United States.

France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been sentenced to four years in prison and banned from running for the presidency for five years.

Myanmar declares a week-long national mourning period, following the devastating earthquake that claimed the lives of over 2,000 people.

'He’s got big, big problems': Trump accuses Zelensky of trying to 'back out' of rare earth deal

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is attempting to withdraw from a rare earth minerals agreement with the United States.



Who is Marine Le Pen? France’s far-right leader to serve four years in prison, banned from running for presidency

France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been banned from running for office for five years, blocking her potential 2027 presidential bid. Le Pen has also been sentenced to four years in prison by a French court on Monday (Mar 31).

Myanmar declares week of mourning as death toll surpasses 2,000

Myanmar, on Monday (Mar 31), announced a week-long national mourning period, following the devastating earthquake that claimed the lives of over 2,000 people.

Putin ‘couldn’t care less’: Zelensky calls for ‘tough measures’ on Moscow after Trump’s warning to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday (Mar 30) evening said that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “couldn’t care less about” a ceasefire after reporting more drone strikes in seven regions in his country.

After Trump’s ‘angry’ remarks, Kremlin says Putin ‘open’ to call with US president ‘if deemed necessary’

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is still willing to engage in discussions with US President Donald Trump despite Trump's recent criticism over the lack of progress on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

'Don't withhold explosive, bullet, knife, or stone': Hamas leader urges supporters to fight Trump's 'sinister' Gaza plan

A senior Hamas official has called on supporters worldwide to take up arms in response to US President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate over two million Gazans to neighbouring countries, including Egypt and Jordan.

'Can kill nearly 300,000 people': Japan govt warns on mega earthquake in new forecast. What is Nankai Trough earthquake?

At least 298,000 people could die in the event of a mega quake in the Nankai Trough, a government estimate in Japan has forecast. The government's earthquake task force revised its estimate for casualties on Monday (Mar 31), even as the death toll in last week's Myanmar earthquake crossed 1,700.

In a fresh attack on the Union government, the Leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has raised questions on the proposed offshore mining along the coast of Kerala, Gujarat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, citing its negative impact on marine life and fishermen’s livelihoods, and demanded cancellation of tenders inviting private players. He accused the government of not consulting all stakeholders and demanded that rigorous scientific studies be conducted first to assess the environmental and socio-economic impact of offshore mining.

Salman Khan greets fans from behind a bulletproof glass-enclosed balcony after firing incident | Watch

On the joyous occasion of Eid, Salman Khan greeted fans gathered outside his residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Bandra, Mumbai. Today, the entire country is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, and, like every year, a sea of fans assembled outside the actor's home, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite star.

MI vs KKR: Ashwani Kumar's four-for on debut helps Mumbai Indians open account in IPL 2025

Former five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) have finally opened their account in the ongoing IPL 2025 with a thumping eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. New faces helped the hosts taste success for the first time in this edition, with seamer Ashwani Kumar picking a match-winning four-for on his IPL debut, and overseas opener Ryan Rickelton scored his maiden fifty for the franchise.