France’s far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been banned from running for office for five years, blocking her potential 2027 presidential bid. Le Pen has also been sentenced to four years in prison by a French court on Monday (Mar 31).

Advertisment

Le Pen’s political career suffered a massive hit after she and eight other officials from her National Rally (RN) party were found guilty of misusing European Parliament funds.

Also read | 'French democracy executed': Far-right leader Marine Le Pen gets 5-year political ban, 4-year prison term

The total fraud estimated at €2.9 million ($3.13 million) involved the use of money intended for EU parliamentary aides to pay assistants who were working for the party between 2004 and 2016. Twelve parliamentary assistants were also convicted of concealing the offence.

Advertisment

Also read | Marine Le Pen convicted of embezzlement, future in 2027 election uncertain

Who is Marine Le Pen?

Marine Le Pen, 56, became the head of the then-National Front (later National Rally) in 2011. She quickly took steps towards making the party an electoral force. Le Pen succeeded the co-founder and her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who died earlier this year.

Advertisment

She worked on changing the image of the party following the controversial legacy of his father, who was often criticised for making anti-Semitic and racist remarks.

Also read | Grave of French far-right politician Jean-Marie Le Pen vandalised, says party

Le Pen was third in the 2012 presidential polls within a year after she took over the RN. In the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections, she stood as a runner-up to Emmanuel Macron. She has showcased her influence in French politics, making her party an electable force over the years.

In 2018, she changed the party’s name to Rassemblement National (National Rally), putting forward her policy of “dediabolisation” (de-demonisation), which aimed to make it acceptable to a larger number of voters.

Also read | Jean-Marie Le Pen, controversial France far-right leader, dies at 96. Who was he?

In the snap legislative polls last year, RN emerged as the largest single party in the National Assembly. However, it failed to attain the outright majority it had aimed for. Le Pen used her unprecedented influence in the country’s politics to back a no-confidence vote that collapsed the government of prime minister Michel Barnier.

(With inputs from agencies)