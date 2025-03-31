A French court has sentenced far-right leader Marine Le Pen to a five-year ban from running for office, immediately blocking her potential 2027 presidential bid. The court also handed the 56-year-old politician a four-year prison sentence to be served under electronic surveillance.

Advertisment

Le Pen and eight other officials from her National Rally (RN) party were found guilty of misusing European Parliament funds. The scheme involved using parliamentary expenses to pay assistants who were actually working for the party. The court estimated the total fraud at €2.9 million.

Also read: Marine Le Pen convicted of embezzlement, future in 2027 election uncertain

Twelve parliamentary assistants were also convicted for concealing the offence. In addition to the ban, the judge ruled that all RN officials found guilty would be barred from running for office with immediate effect, regardless of any appeal.

Advertisment

Judge cites ‘major disturbance’ to public order

Presiding judge Bénédicte de Perthuis explained the decision, saying, "The court took into consideration, in addition to the risk of reoffending, the major disturbance of public order if a person already convicted... was a candidate in the presidential election."

Le Pen, who has denied any wrongdoing, left the courtroom after hearing her conviction and political ban but before the judge announced the details of her prison sentence and fine.

Advertisment

Also read: Trump, Macron and Zelensky lead wave of new 'mobile phone diplomacy'

In an opinion piece published on Sunday in La Tribune Dimanche, she warned that the ruling gives “judges the right of life or death over our movement.”

International reactions to Le Pen's conviction

The ruling has sparked strong reactions across Europe. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused European governments of “violating democratic norms.”

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a key ally of Le Pen, posted on X: "Je suis Marine!" (I am Marine!).

Jordan Bardella, the 29-year-old leader of RN who is not implicated in the case, condemned the verdict, calling it an attack on French democracy. "Today, it is not only Marine Le Pen who is being unjustly condemned: it is French democracy that has been executed," he said.

Also read: Iran released French citizen Olivier Grondeau after almost 900-days, confirms President Emmanuel Macron

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini also reacted on social media, claiming Le Pen’s conviction was politically motivated. He wrote, "Those who fear the judgment of the voters often find reassurance in the judgment of the courts... The one against @MLP_officiel is a declaration of war by Brussels."

The ruling marks a major blow to Le Pen’s political future, raising uncertainty over the leadership of France’s far-right movement ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Also read: France modifies US travel advice, asks travellers to state their gender assigned at birth

(With inputs from agencies)