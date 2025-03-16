US President Donald Trump is expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine.

'Positive discussion this week': Trump set for talks with Putin on ending Ukraine war, Witkoff says

US President Donald Trump is expected to hold discussions this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine intensify. Trump’s foreign envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed the likely conversation on Sunday (16 March).

‘Enough is enough’: White House puts Iran ‘on notice’ after US strike kills multiple Houthi leaders

US strikes killed "multiple" Houthi leaders in Yemen, the White House said Sunday (March 16).

Pakistan convoy attack: What we know about strike on Frontier Corps in Balochistan

At least 11 people were killed, including nine security forces personnel and two civilians, and 21 others were injured after a convoy of buses was attacked in Noshki on the national highway in the Balochistan province of Pakistan on Sunday (Mar 16).

North Macedonia nightclub fire: At least 59 killed, more than 100 injured

At least 59 people lost their lives and more than 100 were injured after a major fire tore through a nightclub in North Macedonia on Sunday (Mar 16), the country's interior minister said. The revellers were attending a hip-hop concert at the venue.

Sunita Williams’ homecoming: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 docks at ISS, stranded astronauts to return on...

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 mission has docked at the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday (Mar 16) after undertaking about a 29-hour long journey. The spacecraft will soon bring back stranded NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to earth.

‘Power, Democracy, War & Peace’: PM Modi talks about Pak, Gujarat riots in podcast with Lex Fridman | Key points

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on a three-hour ‘iconic’ interview hosted by AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman.

Missing US student Sudiksha Konanki’s clothes found at Dominican Republic beach

Clothing believed to belong to the missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki was found on a lounge chair at the Dominican Republic beach. The 20-year-old mysteriously disappeared during a spring break holiday in Punta Cana, where she was last seen more than a week ago.

‘Feared for my life’: How Columbia student Ranjani Srinivasan dodged immigration officials before ‘self-deporting’

An Indian doctoral student at Columbia University, Ranjani Srinivasan, was compelled to leave the United States after her visa was revoked over pro-Palestinian protests and alleged links to Hamas. The US Department of State cancelled her student visa on 5 March, citing security concerns.

Kim Kardashian is shocked to know Mumbai market is not like Aladdin’s marketplace, Internet says US needs better education

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian visit local markets in Mumbai and attend a high-profile wedding in the latest episode of The Kardashians Season 6. Last year, Kim and Khloe were in India for the wedding of a billionaire heir—an event that saw prominent leaders and actors from across the world in attendance.

‘For me, it was about surviving,’ Hardik Pandya on fans booing him in IPL 2024

Ace India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma as IPL franchise Mumbai Indians captain last season, suffered wrath from the fans over this shocking decision, with countless present at each venue MI played at kept booing him left, right and centre. Ahead of the 18th edition, starting March 22, Pandya opened up about the whole episode and how he felt throughout.