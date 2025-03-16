Clothing believed to belong to the missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki was found on a lounge chair at the Dominican Republic beach. The 20-year-old mysteriously disappeared during a spring break holiday in Punta Cana, where she was last seen more than a week ago.

Advertisment

As the search for her entered the eighth day on Saturday (Mar 15), Konanki’s sarong and flip-flops were found on a beach chair. She was last seen wearing strikingly similar beachwear in the surveillance footage from the night she vanished. The missing persons posters have described the young woman as 5 feet 3 with black hair and brown eyes.

Also read | 'Talking and kissing, then a strong wave...': Last person to see Sudiksha Konanki claims rescue but avoids 8 police questions

According to the authorities, the clothes showed no sign of tampering. The investigators speculate that the beachwear was left behind by Konanki before she jumped into the ocean in her brown bikini and drowned. However, the authorities have not ruled out foul play.

Advertisment

The Indian-origin student was reported missing around 4 pm on March 6 by her friends, with whom she travelled to the Caribbean nation.

Also read | Missing university student Sudiksha Konanki’s hometown sheriff names person of interest

Person of interest named

Advertisment

The investigators have named Iowa resident Joshua Riibe, 22, a person of interest. Riibe, who is a senior at Minnesota’s St. Cloud State University, was also staying at the RIU Hotel & Resort, the same five-star resort where Konanki and her group of friends were staying.

Konanki was last seen with Riibe near the beach around 4:15 am before she went missing, after her friends called it a night and went back to the hotel. The pair was seen holding hands and walking.

According to New York Post, Riibe told police he saved Konanki from rough Caribbean water before losing her in the darkness of night and parting ways. Reportedly, he has provided police with conflicting accounts of what happened when the two were alone.

Also read | Sudiksha Konanki: Was Indian-origin US student kidnapped? Here's what her family said

While the local authorities have stressed that Riibe is not a suspect, he remained under 24-hour surveillance. The outlet reported citing sources that a high-ranking member of the Public Prosecutor’s Office would intensify interrogations.

Riibe’s parents claim ‘irregular conditions’ of his detention

Riibe also reportedly refused to answer several key questions after his parents got him a lawyer.

Also read | Indian student mysteriously disappears at Dominican beach, last footage shows her walking with unidentified man - VIDEO

According to WTAE, his parents said in a statement, “Despite his full willingness to cooperate, Josh has been detained under irregular conditions and subjected to extensive questioning without the presence of official translators or legal counsel until Wednesday, March 12.”

Konanki’s hometown Sheriff of Loudoun County in Virginia has also named Riibe as a person of interest but cautioned that he was not a suspect.

(With inputs from agencies)