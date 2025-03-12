The FBI joined the investigation into the disappearance of a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student from India who vanished nearly a week ago while on spring break in Punta Cana, a popular tourist town in the Dominican Republic, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Dominican police said that they were re-interviewing the individuals who were with Sudiksha Konanki before she went missing in the early hours of March 6 at a beach near the Riu República Hotel.

The hotel released a statement saying that Konanki's disappearance coincided with a power outage, which led several guests to venture out to the beach, according to the Associated Press.

Dominican President Luis Abinader, lamenting the situation, said on Monday, “We are concerned, All government agencies are searching... because the latest information we have from one of them, from the last person who was with the young woman, what he says according to the reports is that a wave, while on the beach, crashed into them.”

He then defended the safety of the tourists in the Dominican Republic, stating that his country receives over 11 million visitors in a year, and it is rare that such a concern has arisen.

Last footage of Konanki before she went missing

Footage of the Indian student has recently surfaced before she went missing.

Newly released surveillance footage, which was first reported by Dominican news outlet Noticias SIN, showed Konanki walking with an unidentified man along a resort path at the Riu Republica Resort in Punta Cana. The footage, which also features other friends accompanying them, captures Konanki wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, and her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Konanki was on a vacation in the Dominican Republic with five of her friends.

On the night of her mysterious disappearance, Konanki and her friends partied at the resort's disco until 3 am, then headed to the beach around 4 am. By 5:50 am, most of her friends had departed, leaving her alone with Joshua Steven Ribe, a 24-year-old tourist from Iowa, who is reportedly the last person to have seen her.

(With inputs from agencies)