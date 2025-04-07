US President Donald Trump warned of a new 50 per cent tariff on Chinese imports if China doesn’t back down from its latest trade move by Tuesday (Apr 8).

In other news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Washington for a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss a range of issues, including tariffs.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that her country would “not rule out” imposing reciprocal tariffs on US goods.

'Any country that retaliates..': Trump threatens China with 50% tariffs if Beijing doesn't drop retaliatory tariffs by April 8

US President Donald Trump has warned he will introduce a new 50% tariff on Chinese imports if China doesn’t back down from its latest trade move. The deadline he’s set is Tuesday, 8 April.

Israeli PM Netanyahu arrives in Washington to discuss tariffs, Gaza and Iran with US President Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Washington for a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss a range of issues, including tariffs, Iran, Israel’s war in Gaza and hostage release efforts. The Israeli leader is also expected to discuss relations with Turkey and the international criminal court, which accused him of war crimes.

Mexico ‘does not rule out’ reciprocal tariffs on US goods, says President Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday (Apr 7) said that her country would “not rule out” imposing reciprocal tariffs on US goods. The top US trading partner is hit by sweeping tariffs imposed by Donald Trump on its automobiles, steel and aluminum.

Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba calls Trump, asks for review of tariffs, more talks

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba held a telephone conversation with President Donald Trump for about 25 minutes on Monday and sought a review of the tariffs imposed by the US besides further talks to defuse the situation.

What is Israeli ‘kill zone’ where IDF troops razed all structures for ‘clear line of sight’

Israeli troops demolished almost every structure and flattened huge swathes of land inside the perimeter of Gaza after they were directed to turn the area into a “kill zone” where anybody who entered was an easy target, said some soldiers who worked on the plan in testimony.

‘We support your agenda’: Bangladesh’s Yunus pleads with Trump to pause tariffs for 3 months. What is India doing?

Bangladesh’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus has written to US President Donald Trump for a three-month pause on recently imposed tariffs. Trump's tariffs on the world's second-biggest garment manufacturer have hit hard.

‘Led by a clownshow’: Report claims Trump weighing 90-day tariff pause for all but China; White House calls it ‘false’

Multiple media reports on Monday (April 07) claimed that US President Donald Trump was considering a 90-day pause on tariffs for all countries except China, but the White House quickly labelled the story “false”.

Sensex, Nifty bleed while Pakistan suspends trading amid Trump’s trade war

Stock markets around the world crashed on Monday as growing fears of a global recession hit investor confidence. The sharp correction in world markets came after US President Donald Trump imposed new trade tariffs.

Kiara Advani to make her debut at Met Gala 2025

Mommy-to-be Kiara Advani is all set to make her debut at the Met Gala 2025. Over the year’s fashion’s biggest night has witnessed several Indian celebrities making their debut on the coveted red carpet. From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt, Bollywood beauties have made their presence felt at the gala, and now, Kiara’s name will be added to the list.

IPL 2025 | Sai Kishore's new carrom ball-like variation could be turning point for left-arm spinners - WATCH

The Indian Premier League (IPL), over the years, has been a platform for the players across the world to showcase their talent, especially the Indian players. The league also serves as a tournament real-time international level match vibes for players to experience pressure, expectations and teaches them to handle nerves as well. Many players, both uncapped and seasoned, also try out different changes/variations they have made to their game in the league to have an impact.