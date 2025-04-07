US President Donald Trump has warned he will introduce a new 50% tariff on Chinese imports if China doesn’t back down from its latest trade move. The deadline he’s set is Tuesday, 8 April.

Trump's latest tariff will take up the total levies on China to 104 per cent. On April 02, Trump announced 34 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods as part of levies imposed on most US trade partners, bringing the total duties on China this year to 54%.

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, saying, “Yesterday, China issued Retaliatory Tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record setting Tariffs, Non-Monetary Tariffs, Illegal Subsidization of companies, and massive long term Currency Manipulation, despite my warning that any country that Retaliates against the U.S. by issuing additional Tariffs, above and beyond their already existing long term Tariff abuse of our Nation, will be immediately met with new and substantially higher Tariffs, over and above those initially set.”

“If China does not withdraw its 34% increase... by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th,” he added.

He also warned that all ongoing talks with China would be cancelled, and the US would begin negotiations with other countries instead.

Trump keeps pressure on Beijing

Earlier on Monday, Trump called China “the biggest abuser of them all”, accusing it of taking advantage of the US for years. He criticised Beijing for raising tariffs while ignoring his earlier warnings.

In another Truth Social post, he wrote: “China, whose markets are crashing, just raised its Tariffs by 34%, on top of its long-term ridiculously high Tariffs (Plus!), not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate.”

