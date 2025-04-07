Stock markets around the world crashed on Monday as growing fears of a global recession hit investor confidence. The sharp correction in world markets came after US President Donald Trump imposed new trade tariffs.

As panic spread, Asian markets saw a massive sell-off today during trading hours. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped almost 11 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei fell 7 per cent, and China’s markets corrected over 6 per cent on the downside. European shares also plunged to a 16-month low.

Indian markets hit hard

India’s stock market felt the shock, too. The Sensex closed today's trading session 2,226.79 points lower at 73,137.90. The Nifty also closed 3.24 per cent lower at 22,161.60 with a cut of 742.85 points on the index. This sudden drop wiped out investor wealth worth over Rs 20 lakh crore in just a few hours.

Pakistan suspends stock trading

In Pakistan, things got worse. The Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) closed 3,882.17 points lower — a fall of over 3.27 per cent. The KSE 100 index opened with a cut of 8,600 points, due to which the trading session was halted for 45 minutes to control panic selling. According to officials, all buy and sell orders were cancelled, and trading resumed after a short break.

With no clear end to the US-China trade dispute, markets might remain unstable in the coming days. Analysts say investors should stay cautious and wait to see how things unfold globally.