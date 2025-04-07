India has found more than 93,000 tonnes of uranium resources in the past five years, said a government report on Thursday.

According to a written reply by Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy, Jitendra Singh, the uranium was discovered underground in four states Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Karnataka between 2020 and December 2024.

Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest amount with 60,659 tonnes, followed by Jharkhand with 27,156 tonnes. Smaller chunks were reported in Rajasthan and Karnataka.



Discovery

The discoveries were made by the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD), which is the organisation responsible for locating atomic minerals across the country.

To use these resources, the government has given initial approval to 13 projects. These include setting up new uranium mines and processing plants, as well as expanding existing facilities.

Once completed, these projects are expected to produce about 11.5 million tonnes of uranium ore per year, and 1,095 tonnes of uranium oxide (U3O8) annually. U3O8 is used as fuel in nuclear power plants.

However, these projects are currently in the early stages. The government is working on getting approvals from central and state authorities. Funds will be released after final project plans are prepared and all clearances are granted.



The Union Minister also confirmed the discovery of a new uranium deposit in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, in the Jaduguda North-Baglasai-Mechua area. This deposit is an extension of the Jaduguda uranium mine, one of the oldest in the country.

Officials say these new findings will help improve India’s nuclear fuel supply and support the country’s goal of generating clean energy through nuclear power, reducing the need for fuel imports.