Multiple media reports on Monday (April 07) claimed that US President Donald Trump was considering a 90-day pause on tariffs for all countries except China, but the White House quickly labelled the story “false”.

The news, initially reported by Bloomberg, appeared to contradict comments made by top White House trade adviser Peter Navarro earlier the same day.

A user on X posted, “Trump is now considering a 90-day pause in tariffs for all countries except China, according to Bloomberg. What a sh-tshow! Peter Navarro was literally on multiple shows this morning saying the opposite. Looks like Trump may have realised that this mess is terrible for the economy. The uncertainty will still hurt us all though.”

In a follow-up post, the same user added, “Now reports indicate that this may not be true, and there may not be a 90-day pause. The market is now back down, and more chaos continues. What an utter mess. I feel we are being led by a clownshow.”

China will have to change

President Trump continued to target China on Monday, calling it “the biggest abuser of them all.”

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Countries from all over the World are talking to us. Tough but fair parameters are being set. Spoke to the Japanese Prime Minister this morning. He is sending a top team to negotiate! They have treated the U.S. very poorly on Trade. They don’t take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs. Likewise Agriculture, and many other ‘things.’ It all has to change, but especially with CHINA!!!”

He also criticised Beijing for retaliating with new tariffs, “Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION, and the long time abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place. This is despite the fact that the biggest abuser of them all, China, whose markets are crashing, just raised its Tariffs by 34%, on top of its long term ridiculously high Tariffs (Plus!), not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate.”

