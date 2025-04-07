Bangladesh’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus has written to US President Donald Trump for a three-month pause on recently imposed tariffs. Trump's tariffs on the world's second-biggest garment manufacturer have hit hard.

According to a government statement released on Monday, Yunus wrote directly to Trump, assuring him that Bangladesh “will take all necessary actions to fully support your trade agenda.” The pause, he said, would give Dhaka the chance to “substantially increase” US exports to Bangladesh.

“We are the first country to take such a pro-active initiative,” Yunus said in the letter, referencing the February visit of High Representative Dr Khalilur Rahman to Washington DC.

He also noted that Bangladesh was the first nation to sign a long-term deal to import liquefied natural gas from the United States.

The interim leader said steps were already being taken to make trade easier, including removing some testing requirements, easing packaging, labelling and certification rules, and simplifying customs processes and standards.

A follow-up letter outlining these specific actions will be sent to the US Trade Representative by Bangladesh’s Commerce Adviser in the coming days, the statement said.

Bangladesh currently has the lowest tariffs on most US exports in South Asia.

What is India doing?

Meanwhile, India has taken a different route in responding to Trump’s tariffs. Despite facing a 26 per cent tariff on its exports to the US, New Delhi does not plan to retaliate, according to a senior government official who spoke to Reuters.

The official said India is examining a clause in Trump’s order that allows for possible exemptions if a country takes “significant steps to remedy non-reciprocal trade arrangements.”

India, already in talks with Washington over a broader trade deal, hopes its early engagement will give it a favourable position.

