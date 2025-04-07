Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday (Apr 7) said that her country would “not rule out” imposing reciprocal tariffs on US goods. The top US trading partner is hit by sweeping tariffs imposed by Donald Trump on its automobiles, steel and aluminum.

“We want to avoid imposing reciprocal tariffs in so far as possible,” she said in response to the global trade war unleashed by Trump last week.

“We do not rule it out, but we prefer to continue dialogue before taking any other measures.”

Mexico hit with Trump tariffs

Mexico has enjoyed free trade with the United States and Canada for decades. However, now it has become one of the most vulnerable countries to Trump’s tariff attack.

About 80 per cent of Mexican exports are sent across the border to the US.

Sheinbaum's remarks came despite Trump excluding Mexico from the list of nations hit with recent generalised tariffs of 10 per cent, which came into effect on Saturday (Apr 5).

However, the country is still facing the 25 per cent tariffs on its automotive sector and exports of steel and aluminium to the US.

The left-wing leader noted that she had so far avoided going tit-for-tat against Trump’s tariffs as they could lead to an increase in the prices of US goods and hurt Mexican consumers.

“Of course, we want to protect Mexican industry, Mexican companies, but we are seeing if we can reach a prior agreement” with the United States, she said.

(With inputs from agencies)