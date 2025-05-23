US President Donald Trump claimed that the European Union has been ‘very difficult’ to deal with in the trade talks, announcing 50 per cent tariffs on the EU from June 1, 2025.

In light of rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Friday (May 23) issued an advisory asking hospitals to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccines.

US–EU trade war? Trump slaps 50% tariffs on European Union, calls it ‘very difficult to deal with’

Delhi issues fresh Covid advisory: Hospitals told to prep beds, oxygen and vaccines amid case rise - Here's all you need to know

Trump's BIG warning to Apple: Make iPhones in US, not in India or face 25% tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 23) warned Apple's Tim Cook to manufacture and build iPhones in the United States or face 25% tariffs.

‘Zero tolerance for terror’: EAM Jaishankar says India won’t give in to Pakistan's 'nuclear blackmail'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during a visit to Berlin on Friday (May 23), made it clear that India has “zero tolerance” for terrorism and will not give in to nuclear blackmail. His comments came in the wake of India’s military operation in response to the deadly April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians.

Donald Trump shows 'white genocide in South Africa,' turns out it is Congo | Fact Check

As South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sat down for talks with US President Donald Trump in Oval Office, the latter made claims of 'white genocide' or the killing of white farmers. And to back his claims, he cited screengrabs of news reports as proof, one of which was from WION. Now, as it is being fact-checked, it turns out the reports presented and claims made had no link.

‘Blatant violation’ of Constitution: Harvard sues Trump administration over its move banning enrollment of foreign students

Harvard University filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to stop the Ivy League school from enrolling international students.

Trump hints at 'something big' between Russia and Ukraine, hails major prisoner swap - Does this mean ceasefire is close?

US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 23) announced that a large prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine had been finalised.

US to sanction Sudan over alleged use of chemical weapons in civil war, Khartoum says ‘deliberate distortion of facts’

The United States said on Thursday (May 22) that it would impose fresh sanctions on Sudan after finding that its government used chemical weapons during the civil war against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) last year.

From photo clicked during Covid to 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes: Story behind Ishaan and Janhvi’s Homebound

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the subsequent lockdown led to an unprecedented situation in India. While the urban population retreated to the confines of their home, the lockdown led to a migrant crisis, with people from marginalized sections of the society returning to their villages from cities after losing their means of livelihood due to the lockdown. Five years later, the crisis has been translated for cinema- in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 earlier this week and received a rousing response from the audience. The film, draws inspiration from a New York Times article that writer Basharat Peer wrote in July 2020 on two childhood friends from Uttar Pradesh - Mohammad Saiyub and Amrit Kumar.

West Indies bowler equals AB de Villiers' batting record in 2nd ODI vs Ireland

West Indies fast bowler Matthew Forde has equalled former cricket giant AB de Villiers’ batting record during the second ODI against Ireland in Dublin on Friday (May 23). The right-handed tailender achieved what no full-time batter could do, scoring the joint-fastest ODI fifty in 16 balls.