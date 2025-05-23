Delhi issues fresh Covid advisory: Hospitals told to prep beds, oxygen and vaccines amid case rise - Here's all you need to know

In light of rising COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government on Friday (May 23) issued an advisory asking hospitals to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccines.

The advisory has asked hospitals to send all the positive COVID-19 samples for genome sequencing to Lok Nayak Hospital.

“The hospitals must ensure preparedness in terms of availability of beds, oxygen, antibiotics, other drugs and vaccines. All equipment such as ventilators, Bi-PAP, oxygen concentrators and PSA must be in functional condition,” the advisory read.

Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh on Friday said that the national capital reported 23 fresh Covid cases.

The government is verifying details of the infections to determine if patients are residents of the city or have a travel history, he added

India reports 257 Covid cases

India has reported 257 cases this year, according to the Union Health Ministry, with Kerala having 95 active cases and Maharashtra recording 56 Covid cases. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 66 cases.

Puducherry, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Haryana, Karnataka, and West Bengal also reported infections

Top health experts hold review meet

With the cases on the rise, experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, Emergency Medical Relief division, Disaster Management Cell, Indian Council of Medical Research and central government hospitals held a review meeting chaired by the director general of health services on May 19.

“The meeting concluded that the current Covid-19 situation in India remains under control. As of May 19, 2025, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 257, a very low figure considering the country's large population. Almost all of these cases are mild, with no hospitalisation required,” PTI reported.