External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during a visit to Berlin on Friday (May 23), made it clear that India has “zero tolerance” for terrorism and will not give in to nuclear blackmail. His comments came in the wake of India’s military operation in response to the deadly April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Germany’s foreign minister Johann Wadephul, Jaishankar stated, “I come to Berlin in the immediate aftermath of India responding to the Pahalgam terror attack. India has zero tolerance for terrorism. India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, and India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally.”

He added, “There should be no confusion in any quarter in that regard. We also value Germany's understanding that every nation has the right to defend itself against terrorism.”

Germany supports India’s fight against terror

Germany’s foreign minister backed India’s stance strongly, saying Berlin would support all efforts to fight terrorism.

“Germany will support any fight against terrorism. Terrorism must never have a place in the world, anywhere, and this is why we will support everyone who fights and has to fight terrorism. We very much appreciate that a ceasefire has been reached, and we hope that there will be a solution soon,” Wadephul said during the same interaction.

Meeting with the German Chancellor

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar also met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings. He thanked Germany for standing with India in its fight against terror and stressed the need to deepen bilateral ties.

“Honoured to meet Chancellor Friedrich Merz today in Berlin. Conveyed the best wishes of PM Narendra Modi. Look forward to working with his government to elevate and expand our Strategic Partnership. Appreciate Germany’s solidarity as India counters the challenge of terrorism,” Jaishankar shared on X.

India’s Operation Sindoor

India’s military action, Operation Sindoor, was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, considered the worst civilian massacre since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The operation began before dawn on May 7 and targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. At least 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes, which led to heavy exchanges across the India-Pakistan border, involving fighter aircraft, missile attacks, drones, and artillery fire.