‘A water bomb, we must defuse’: Pakistani senator warns of looming crisis as India keeps Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance

Opposition senator in Pakistan Syed Ali Zafar has raised serious concerns in Pakistan’s Senate, urging the government to act swiftly after India held the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April.

Also read: Can Pakistan use F-16s against India? Here’s what the rules say

Zafar, representing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said the move by India was like dropping a “water bomb” and warned that millions of people in Pakistan could face hunger if the situation is not resolved quickly.

“If we don’t solve this water crisis now, we could die of hunger. The reason is that the Indus Basin is our lifeline. Three-fourths of our water comes from outside the country. Out of every ten people, nine are living their lives based on international border basins,” he told the Senate.

Senator highlights risk to agriculture and energy

Zafar pointed out that 90% of Pakistan’s crops depend on the Indus river system. He added that the country’s dams and energy projects are also reliant on water flowing from the rivers governed by the treaty.

Also read: Inside India, Pakistan’s nuclear arsenals: Who has more, and what would happen if New Delhi, Islamabad unleash their nukes?

“All our power projects and dams are built on this water. That’s why we must understand that this is like a water bomb hanging over us, we have to defuse it, we have to resolve it,” he said.

Why did India suspend the Indus Waters Treaty?

India suspended the IWT after the April terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. The decision was part of a wider set of measures meant to send a message to Pakistan over its alleged backing of cross-border terrorism.

Although both nations agreed to a ceasefire after the Pahalgam incident and India’s Operation Sindoor, New Delhi has maintained strict steps against Islamabad. According to officials, the ceasefire was agreed to without any preconditions or links to other disputes.

What does the Indus Waters Treaty mean for Pakistan?

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, allowed Pakistan control over three western rivers, Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab, and gave India access to the eastern rivers: Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas.

Water from the western rivers is critical for Pakistan, providing around 80% of its total water supply, mostly for irrigation and drinking. India’s decision to suspend the treaty has disrupted flows in areas where it controls the river systems, affecting water availability in some regions of Pakistan, particularly during the ongoing summer heat.

Pakistan calls India’s move an ‘act of war’

Islamabad has strongly criticised the suspension, calling it an “act of war.” In contrast, New Delhi has said the treaty will remain suspended unless Pakistan puts an end to cross-border terrorism credibly and permanently.