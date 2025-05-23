As South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sat down for talks with US President Donald Trump in Oval Office, the latter made claims of 'white genocide' or the killing of white farmers. And to back his claims, he cited screengrabs of news reports as proof, one of which was from WION. Now, as it is being fact-checked, it turns out the reports presented and claims made had no link.

The news piece published by WION featured clips from the news agency Reuters. And a screengrab of which showed 'humanitarian workers lifting body bags in the Congolese city of Goma' was also confirmed by the news agency. The mortal remains were of victims of the 'deadly battles with Rwanda-backed M23 rebels'.

Also read: Trump shows WION screengrab to back his claims of 'white genocide' in South Africa

Ramaphosa was where Zelensky was in February; the only difference is that he was allowed to talk in the Oval. But he was also ambushed with videos and news reports, which were ad libbed by the US president himself.

He started with, "These are burial sites right here... of over a 1,000 white farmers, and those cars are lined up to pay love on a Sunday morning. Each one of those white things is a cross."

Ramaphosa enquired, "They told you where that is? I'd like to know where that is..." In a prompt response, Trump said, "No, no."



Also read: ‘Didn’t get Zelenskyed’: South Africa’s Ramaphosa praised for calmly handling Trump White House showdown

Now, a day later, it has come to light that some of the proofs Trump presented were actual news reports, but did not match his claims. A statement by Ramaphosa after a thorough investigation may nullify or authenticate the claims made by Trump in the Oval Office.