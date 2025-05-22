‘Didn’t get Zelenskyed’: South Africa’s Ramaphosa praised for calmly handling Trump White House showdown

Following a dramatic meeting with US President Donald Trump, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was praised for “keeping his cool” in the Oval Office on Thursday (May 22).

The meeting, which was supposed to be regarding bilateral trade between the two nations, took a turn when Trump accused South Africa of committing a “white genocide”. While Ramaphosa aimed to improve South African ties with the US, which have significantly gotten worse since Trump took office in January this year.

Trump has claimed that South Africa’s white minority farmers are being systematically murdered and having their land seized.

“He didn’t get Zelenskyed. That’s what we have to hang onto (he) did not get personally insulted by the world’s most horrible duo of playground bullies,” Rebecca Davis of the national Daily Maverick wrote.

In February, Trump and Vice President JD Vance lashed out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him ungrateful for US military aid. Soon, the argument turned heated, and Zelensky left the White House abruptly.

Some also questioned Ramaphosa’s cool composure, asking what was achieved by the exchange between the two leaders.

“I don’t think it was the right call. I don’t think we need to explain ourselves to USA,” said Sobelo Motha, a member of a trade union, according to Reuters.

“We know there’s no white genocide. So for me, it was pointless exercise.”

In recent months, Trump has cancelled aid to South Africa, expelled the country’s ambassador, offered refuge to the white minority, and condemned its genocide court case against Israel. Trump proved his allegations by showing videos and articles discussing the treatment of white South Africans.

Defending Ramaphosa’s handling of the meeting with Trump, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said it was important that the two leaders engaged.

“It’s not in the president’s nature to be combative. (He) looks at issues calmly, matter-of-factly. I think that’s what we expect of our presidents,” he told Reuters.

