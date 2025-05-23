US to sanction Sudan over alleged use of chemical weapons in civil war, Khartoum says ‘deliberate distortion of facts’

The United States said on Thursday (May 22) that it would impose fresh sanctions on Sudan after finding that its government used chemical weapons during the civil war against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) last year.

The US plans to limit exports and restrict financial borrowing from June 6, the Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

“The United States calls on the Government of Sudan to cease all chemical weapons use and uphold its obligations under the CWC,” Bruce said, referring to the Chemical Weapons Convention treaty that bans the use of such weapons.

Also read | Sudan clashes: Nearly 200 killed, 125,000 displaced since March: UN

Condemning the move by Washington, Sudan described the US allegations as a “deliberate distortion of facts concerning the situation in Sudan.”

“This interference, which lacks any moral or legal basis, deprives Washington of what is left of its credibility and closes the door to any influence in Sudan,” government spokesperson Khalid al-Eisir said on Friday (May 23).

Sudan civil war

Sudan has been gripped by the world’s humanitarian crisis due to war over a power struggle between the army and the RSF. According to Reuters, tens of thousands of people have died, while about 13 million have been displaced since the war erupted in April 2023.

In January, Washington imposed sanctions on army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, blaming him for choosing war over negotiations to bring an end to the conflict.

Also read |India stood by us during crisis, says Sudan Ambassador Eltom

The US also discovered that the members of the RSF and allied militias committed genocide, following which it imposed sanctions on RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

According to a New York Times report from January, citing senior US officials, Sudan’s army had used chemical weapons at least two times amid the civil war.

“The United States remains fully committed to hold to account those responsible for contributing to chemical weapons proliferation,” Bruce said.