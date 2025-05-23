Trump's BIG warning to Apple: Make iPhones in US, not in India or face 25% tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 23) warned Apple's Tim Cook to manufacture and build iPhones in the United States or face 25% tariffs.

The US president also said that earlier also he informed Tim Cook that he expects that their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America, will be built in the US, and not India or anywhere else.

"I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else," he said.

WATCH | Trump pushes Apple to halt India production

"If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," Trump added.

This comes as Apple is pushing to extend its manufacturing in India.

Moreover, during Qatar's visit, Trump noted a conversation with Tim Cook, criticising Apple's rising investment in India.

"I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday. I said to him, 'my friend, I treated you very good. You're coming here with $500 billion, but now I hear you're building all over India," he said.

"I don't want you building in India. India can take care of themselves," Trump reportedly told Cook.

Notably, Apple has produced nearly $22 billion worth of iPhones in India in the year ending March 2025, which showed a sharp surge, as it was 60% more as compared to last year.

A Reuters report highlighted that the smartphone maker stepped up production and chartered cargo flights to ferry 600 tons of iPhones to the United States to ensure sufficient inventory as Trump’s tariffs threaten to push up costs.

Also read: Foxconn commits $1.5 billion to expand iPhone production in India