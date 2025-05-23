Trump hints at 'something big' between Russia and Ukraine, hails major prisoner swap - Does this mean ceasefire is close?

US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 23) announced that a large prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine had been finalised.

“A major prisoners swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine. It will go into effect shortly. Congratulations to both sides on this negotiation. This could lead to something big???” Trump posted on his platform, Truth Social.

The development follows direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv held earlier this month in Istanbul, the first such discussions between the two countries in more than three years.

Also read: Trump’s Ukraine ‘peace’ plan isn’t about peace. It’s a PR stunt

1,000 prisoners listed for exchange

According to Ukrainian military intelligence officials, Kyiv had submitted a list of 1,000 prisoners of war to Russia as part of the agreement. The Russian side also confirmed receiving the list.

So far this month, both sides have already exchanged 205 captured soldiers, reflecting continued efforts to maintain prisoner swaps despite the ongoing war.

These negotiations are part of a series of exchanges that have taken place since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Also read: Trump tried to use Zelensky against Biden butitbackfired-What fueled his anger towards 'terrible'Ukraine

Ukraine’s call for ceasefire turned down

During the Istanbul discussions, Ukraine had also requested a 30-day ceasefire. However, Moscow rejected the proposal.

Ukrainian representatives stressed the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire through diplomatic means, stating this was in line with suggestions made by the US, European partners, and other countries.

Russia's lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, said both parties had agreed to “present their vision of a possible future ceasefire”.

Trump and Putin discussed separate swap with US

In a separate development, the Kremlin confirmed this week that President Putin and Donald Trump had spoken about a potential prisoner exchange between Russia and the United States. Further details on that discussion remain limited.