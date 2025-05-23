West Indies bowler equals AB de Villiers' batting record in 2nd ODI vs Ireland

West Indies fast bowler Matthew Forde has equalled former cricket giant AB de Villiers’ batting record during the second ODI against Ireland in Dublin on Friday (May 23). The right-handed tailender achieved what no full-time batter could do, scoring the joint-fastest ODI fifty in 16 balls.

Forde was on top of the Irish bowlers, accelerating from the ball one. Coming on to bat during the 44th over, when West Indies were reeling at 246 for six, his quickfire fifty saw them hit 106 runs in the remaining 41 deliveries, completing the first innings on 352 for eight.



During his knock, he smashed eight sixes and two fours, hitting a brilliant 58 off 19 balls, with batting all-rounder Justin Greaves playing a handy role at the other end, remaining unbeaten on 44 off 36 balls, including one six and four fours. Forde’s fellow bowler, Gudakesh Motie, hit two sixes during his brief stay (18 off eight balls), helping West Indies cross the 350-run mark.



Meanwhile, Forde’s knock was a record-breaker on several grounds. While it holds the record for being the joint-quickest fifty in One-Dayers, 56 of his 58 runs have come in boundaries, a percentage of 96.55 – the highest for a fifty-plus score in ODIs. The previous highest, however, was 96.15 by another West Indian, Andre Fletcher, whose 50 of his 52 against Bangladesh in 2009 came through boundaries.

AB de Villiers (RSA) – 16 balls vs West Indies, 2015

Matthew Forde (WI) – 16 balls vs Ireland, 2025

Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) – 17 balls vs Pakistan, 1996

Kusal Perera (SL) – 17 balls vs Pakistan, 2015

Martin Guptill (NZ) – 17 balls vs Sri Lanka, 2015

Liam Livingstone (ENG) – 17 balls vs Netherlands, 2022

West Indies came into this game following an embarrassing 124-run defeat at the hands of Ireland in the first ODI. With plenty to play and win for, they began the second match on a high after being asked to bat first. After losing two wickets inside the Powerplay, Keacy Carty and captain and keeper Shai Hope stitched an 81-run stand for the third wicket.



Although wickets continued to fall till then, not all, Carty held his ground to complete a magnificent hundred (102 off 109 balls).