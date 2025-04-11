US President Donald Trump on Friday (April 11) pushed Russia, not Ukraine, to move forward with the ceasefire deal as thousands of people are dying in the "senseless war".

'Too many people DYING': Trump pushes Russia for ceasefire, asks Kremlin to 'get going' as thousands die in 'senseless war'

US President Donald Trump has this time pushed Russia, not Ukraine, to move forward with the ceasefire deal as thousands of people are dying in the "senseless war".

‘We never negotiate on gunpoint’: Indian Minister Piyush Goyal on Trump’s 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs

India’s Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said that securing the interest of our country and people is the foremost priority for the government and added that India never negotiates with any country at gunpoint.

Goyal was replying to a question on US President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze reciprocal tariffs on 75 countries, including India, for 90 days. He added that Indian officials are in continuous talks with their US counterparts for a trade pact.

Hudson River Helicopter Crash: Victims last photos put on sale for $25 on NY Helicopter Tours website; upsets people

The deadly helicopter crash in the Hudson River killed all six people on board on Thursday (April 11). Later on Friday, outrage grew as heartbreaking photos of the victims, taken during the tour, appeared on the New York Helicopter Tours website for purchase at $25 each.

'Can stop oil exports': US's BIG WARNING to pressure Iran over nuclear deal

The US energy secretary on Friday (April 11) issued a stern warning to Iran, saying that the US could step up pressure on Iran and can stop its oil exports over the nuclear programme.

Donald Trump's tariff crusade isn't new: Meet his idol who did it first and regretted it

“Tariff,” Donald Trump has said many times, “is the most beautiful word in the dictionary.” On April 02, the day marked as 'Liberation Day' in the US president's calendar, he shook the world economy by announcing his ambitious 'reciprocal tariffs'.

'No more changing of clocks': Trump wants to 'lock in' Daylight Saving Time: Did you know it was a WWI invention?

US President Donald Trump has once again called on Congress to back a bill that would make Daylight Savings Time (DST) permanent across the country.

Kashmiri Pandits demand a bill like Waqf for preserving temple and associated properties in Jammu and Kashmir

The Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti has hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir and Central Government saying that a similar bill like the WAQF should be passed for the protection of Hindu religious places across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The KPSS threatens that if the demands are not met by the government, they will be left with no other option than to go to the Supreme Court.

It takes two to tango: China wants India to 'dance' amid Trump tariff war, but should they address trade deficit first? See data

China on Friday (Apr 11) announced fresh tariffs of 125 per cent on the US as a tit-for-tat for reciprocal tariff hikes by US President Donald Trump. While Beiing is on a collision course with the US, including possible lawsuits in the World Trade Organization, its leadership is also courting other countries like India. With India, Beijing wants to rejig the relationship, with Chinese leadership saying the 'elephant and peacock should dance.'

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s dismissal sparks debate as CSK captain falls cheaply to old foe Narine - Watch

MS Dhoni returned as CSK captain for the home game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday in IPL 2025, but it wasn’t the happiest of times at the crease for him, as he departed cheaply to his old foe Sunil Narine. Walking out to bat after the fall of the seventh wicket inside the 15th over with CSK reeling at 72 for seven, Dhoni faced just three balls before Narine bowled his classic off-spin to trap him in front of the wickets for just one.

Justin Bieber disassociates himself from his fashion brand, asks fans to not waste money

Justin Bieber seem to have cut ties with Drew House fashion brand. Justin had launched the brand in 2019 and was also the face of the brand. In a now deleted post on Instagram stories, the singer lashed out at the fashion house and stated that he was not associated with the brand anymore.