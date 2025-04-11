The US energy secretary on Friday (April 11) issued a stern warning to Iran, saying that the US could step up pressure on Iran and can stop its oil exports over the nuclear programme.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, during his visit to Abu Dhabi, told Reuters, that he thought the Gulf allies of the United States were extremely concerned about a nuclear-powered Iran and shared the US resolve that this is an outcome that is in no one’s best interest.

"That’s actually very doable. President Trump actually did it in the first term," Wright said when asked how the US can enforce its maximum pressure policy on Iran.

"We can follow the ships leaving Iran. We know where they go. We can stop Iran’s export of oil," he warned.

However, he further said that won't talk about the specific methodology of how that’s going to happen.

"But can we turn the screws on Iran 100%," he said when asked if the United States would stop Iranian ships at sea.

Iran on Friday said that it was giving high-level nuclear talks with the US on Saturday "a genuine chance" after Trump threatened to bomb if discussions failed.

Wright also predicted that there would be a positive outlook for oil demand and supply in the next few years, based on Trump's policies.

Trump has been warning Iran to reach an agreement on its nuclear program, reiterating that he won't allow Tehran to have nuclear weapons.

Recently, the US president also said that military action against Iran was "absolutely" possible if talks failed to produce a deal, adding that there was "not much time" to reach an agreement.

"If necessary, absolutely," Trump told reporters when asked if military action was an option. "If it requires military, we're going to have military. Israel will obviously be very much involved in that, be the leader of that."

(With inputs from agencies)