Iran and the United States concluded talks over Tehran's nuclear programme in Oman on Saturday (April 12) with Tehran saying that the talks were "constructive." Iran's foreign minister has said that the next round of nuclear talks with the US will be Saturday, April 19.
ZERO tariff on electronics? Trump exempts phones, computers and chips from reciprocal tariffs
US President Donald Trump's administration on Saturday (April 12) has exempted electronic products from massive "reciprocal tariffs", according to new guidance from US Customs and Border Protection.
US-Iran nuclear talks 'positive'; both sides to continue negotiations 'next week'
Iran and the United States concluded talks over Tehran's nuclear programme in Oman on Saturday with Tehran saying that the talks were "constructive." Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said that both sides negotiated "with the shared aim of concluding a fair and binding agreement."
Explained: Why UK is rushing to save its last steel plant and what Trump, China and India's Tata Steel have to do with it?
A new bill aimed at securing the future of British Steel’s Scunthorpe plant has passed its first stage in Parliament and is now heading to the House of Lords for further debate.
India and 62 other countries adopt world's first-ever global carbon tax on shipping - What is it and why is it important?
In a landmark decision, India joined 62 other countries in voting in favour of the world's first-ever global carbon tax on the shipping industry.
'Deep State is real': US health chief RFK Jr. pushes conspiracy claims, says media thinks Trump is 'paranoid'
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made his first appearance at the FDA on Friday, but instead of reassuring staff, his remarks left many stunned.
'Peak of not giving f**k anymore': What ‘mad king’ Trump did as global economy tanked - Golf, galas and $1M dinners
As global financial markets spiralled, Donald Trump retreated, not to the White House, but to his Florida golf course, before finally bowing to pressure and softening his tough trade tariffs.
3 killed in West Bengal as protests against Waqf law turn violent; Calcutta HC orders deployment of central forces
Three people were killed in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Saturday amid violent protests over changes effected in the Waqf laws that govern the administration of Muslim charitable properties in the country.
Indian-origin US politician Anand Shah charged with gambling offences, mafia links. Who is he?
Anand Shah, an Indian-origin councilman in the U.S., is among 39 people charged with racketeering, money laundering, and other crimes for allegedly playing a role in an illegal gambling scheme that netted more than $3 million.
IPL 2025: Markram, Pooran shine as Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans; Pant fails to impress as opener
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Gujarat Titans by six wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) in a last-over thriller at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday (April 12).
Hrithik Roshan shares pics from his hangout sesh with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Hrithik Roshan shared a picture of himself with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas during his visit to New York. The actor is celebrating his 25th anniversary in Bollywood.