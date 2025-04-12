US President Donald Trump's administration on Saturday (April 12) has exempted electronic products from massive "reciprocal tariffs", according to new guidance from US Customs and Border Protection.

Iran and the United States concluded talks over Tehran's nuclear programme in Oman on Saturday (April 12) with Tehran saying that the talks were "constructive." Iran's foreign minister has said that the next round of nuclear talks with the US will be Saturday, April 19.

ZERO tariff on electronics? Trump exempts phones, computers and chips from reciprocal tariffs

US-Iran nuclear talks 'positive'; both sides to continue negotiations 'next week'

