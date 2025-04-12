Iran and the United States concluded talks over Tehran's nuclear programme in Oman on Saturday (Apr 12). The White House said that the US-Iran talks marked a "step forward" between the two adversaries and Tehran saying that the talks were "positive and constructive." Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi who was the mediator said that both sides negotiated "with the shared aim of concluding a fair and binding agreement." He also stated that the engagement between the two delegations took place "in a friendly atmosphere." Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said that "neither Iran nor US want talks to 'drag on for ever'" and the next round of talks will take place on April 12.

"These issues are very complicated, and Special Envoy (Steven) Witkoff's direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome," the White House said in a statement, adding the sides agreed to "meet again next Saturday."

Tehran Times reported that after more than two and a half hours of indirect negotiations, the heads of the Iranian and American delegations had a brief conversation directly, in the presence of the Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi.

Iran's nuclear programme and its reality

Iran has two uranium mines, a research reactor and a uranium processing facility. The nuclear programme began with the support of the US in the 1950s under the Atoms for Peace program. Iran became a signatory to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in 1970. This subjected its nuclear activities to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspections. However, after the 1979 Iranian Revolution, Iran pursued its nuclear program and stopped cooperating with the IAEA. The Shah even approved plans to construct up to 23 nuclear power stations by 2000. In 2002, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) exposed the existence of an undisclosed uranium enrichment facility in Natanz, as per reports. In 2003, the IAEA first reported that Iran had not declared uranium enrichment activities, which may be used in developing nuclear weapons.

The UN, US and EU imposed economic sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme from 2010. The repercussion of the sanctions was faced by Iranians. Foreign assets worth 100 billion USD froze, and its economy plunged into recession. After years of sanctions and negotiations, Iran and Western powers - the US, China, France, Russia, Germany and the UK – agreed to sign the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Iran has maintained that its nuclear programme is for civilians. It has insisted that it is not developing nuclear weapons but will use them for other purposes. However, Iran is accused of breaking the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) that allows countries to use non-military nuclear technology but does not permit the development of nuclear weapons. The West fears that Iran can develop a nuclear weapon within six to 18 months.

(with inputs from agencies)