Lucknow Super Giants defeated Gujarat Titans by six wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) in a last-over thriller at the Ekana Stadium on Saturday (April 12). Nicholas Pooran (61 off 34) and Aiden Markram (58 off 31) were the stars of the show as LSG toppled GT from the top spot in the IPL standings. The win saw LSG go level on points with GT and now sit third after playing six matches in the IPL 2025. On the other hand, LSG captain Rishabh Pant failed to silence his critics and was dismissed for 21 having opened the innings.

LSG vs GT: Pooran, Markram shine

Chasing 181 runs, Lucknow didn't start well as skipper Pant couldn’t get going and was dismissed cheaply. However, Markram and Pooran turned things around with a sublime batting display. Markram attacked from the start and scored 58 off 31 deliveries while Orange Cap holder, Pooran played an explosive knock of 61 runs which included seven gigantic sixes, shifting the momentum completely.

Ayush Badoni (28 off 20) and David Miller (7 off 11) saw LSG home for their second successive home win of IPL 2025. LSG chased down the target in 19.3 overs and now look to cement their place in the top four.

On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj had an off day and was smashed for 50 runs from his four overs. Prasidh Krishna was the pick of the bowlers having ended with figures of 26/2 in his four overs.

Gill-Sudharsan impress with bat

Earlier, Gujarat’s batting started well, with openers Shubman Gill (60 off 38) and Sai Sudharsan (56 off 37) stitching a 120-run stand for the opening wicket in just 12.1 overs. At that point, it looked like they were heading towards a 200-plus total. However, once Sudharsan fell, there was a middle-order collapse that restricted GT to 180/6 in their 20 overs.

LSG are next in action on Monday as they face struggling Chennai Super Kings who will be led by MS Dhoni. On the other hand, Gujarat take on Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday (April 19).