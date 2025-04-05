US President Donald Trump on Saturday (April 5) downplayed the effect of China's retaliatory tariffs, admitting that "China has been hit much harder than the USA."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed the US for what he called a "weak" reaction to a deadly Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, killing nine children and nine adults.

'China has been hit much harder': Trump downplays Beijing's retaliatory tariffs but admits trade war 'won’t be easy'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday downplayed the effect of China's retaliatory tariffs, saying that "China has been hit much harder than the USA." Taking on Truth Social on Saturday, the US President said, "China has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close. They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly."

'They are afraid to say Russian': Zelensky blasts 'weak' US response after Russian strike kills 9 children in his home city

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (April 05) criticised the United States for what he called a "weak" reaction to a deadly Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih that claimed the lives of nine children and nine adults.

‘Blame China’s AI, not Trump’: US Treasury Secretary claims DeepSeek responsible for tanking stock market, not tariffs

Despite a steep drop in the US stock market last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says that President Donald Trump’s new tariff plans aren’t the real reason behind the fall.

'Can’t stomach Trump’s absurd tariff math': US treasury secretary 'looking for exit door' after tariffs ruin his credibility

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is looking to leave the Trump administration following the US president's massive tariff rollout, which damaged his "credibility", claimed US media MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle.

BIG WARNING for Canadians travelling to US: Border officers might check your electronics; experts suggest using burner phones

Once again, Canada has updated its travel advisory for people travelling to the United States, warning that they should be prepared for scrutiny from border patrol officers as they might check their phones and laptops.

Russia's second most prolific serial killer? Alexander Pichushkin admits to 11 more murders, claims he took 63 lives

Russian serial killer Alexander Pichushkin, who was in prison for killing 48 people, has now claimed to have killed 11 more people, according to Russia's prison service.

How did Russia's 'slush fund' head Kirill Dmitriev become Putin's mouthpiece to Trump?

The Head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund Kirill Dmitriev has become a prominent figure in the Kremlin's outreach to the US President Donald Trump administration.

Trump might go back on tariffs on Vietnam, here's why

Nike's stock price soared on Friday (Apr 5), after US President Donald Trump announced a "very productive call" with Vietnam's leader, boosting investor confidence.

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajpal Yadav, Zayed Khan and more pay last respects to screen legend Manoj Kumar

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajpal Yadav, Zayed Khan, and others attended the funeral of Indian cinema icon Manoj Kumar in Mumbai to pay their respects. The actor passed away on Friday at the age of 87 due to chronic heart-related complications.

IPL 2025: Will MS Dhoni retire after match vs DC? Fans speculate as CSK legend's parents present at Chepauk

The presence of Pan Singh and Devika Devi, parents of the former CSK captain MS Dhoni, added a special emotional touch to the Chennai Super Kings’ IPL clash against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk on Saturday. Remarkably, this marked the first time Dhoni’s parents had attended an IPL match in Chennai since his association with CSK began back in 2008.