The presence of Pan Singh and Devika Devi, parents of the former CSK captain MS Dhoni, added a special emotional touch to the Chennai Super Kings’ IPL clash against Delhi Capitals at Chepauk on Saturday. Remarkably, this marked the first time Dhoni’s parents had attended an IPL match in Chennai since his association with CSK began back in 2008.

Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi, and daughter, Ziva, were also in attendance — regulars at CSK home games — but it was the appearance of his parents that brought a deeper sense of occasion to the evening.

In the lead-up to the match, speculation swirled around whether Mahendra Singh Dhoni might captain the side again, with regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad nursing an elbow injury sustained against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati the previous Sunday. However, Gaikwad walking out for the toss quickly put those rumours to rest.

"My elbow is good, eager to go," Gaikwad confirmed at the toss. As a result, Dhoni resumed his familiar role behind the stumps, likely to be seen again during CSK’s innings when they come out to chase.

Will it be MSD's last dance?

The 43-year-old Dhoni’s future in the IPL remains a hot topic. His decision to bat at No. 9 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru raised eyebrows and drew criticism from fans and pundits alike. However, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming defended the move, explaining that Dhoni’s physical condition now plays a big role in determining his involvement.

“It’s a time thing — MS judges it himself. His knees aren’t what they used to be. He’s still moving well, but there’s wear and tear,” Fleming said. “He can’t go full throttle for 10 overs anymore. He assesses on the day what he can give us. If the game’s tight, he’ll step in earlier. Otherwise, he puts faith in the others.”

