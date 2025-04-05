Once again, Canada has updated its travel advisory for people travelling to the United States, warning that they should be prepared for scrutiny from border patrol officers as they might check their phones and laptops.

The updated advisory stated that the US authorities can check electronic devices like phones and laptops and advised the travellers to comply with them.

"US authorities strictly enforce entry requirements. Expect scrutiny at ports of entry, including of electronic devices," the advisory read.

"Comply and be forthcoming in all interactions with border authorities. If you are denied entry. you could be detained while awaiting deportation," it added.

It further read, "We have obtained the information on this page from the US authorities. It can, however, change at any time."

This is the second advisory issued by Canada. The first came after the US made it mandatory for all Canadians staying in the US for more than 30 days to register with the US administration. The new rule will be effective from April 11.

This comes as US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office, directing the Department of Homeland Security to ensure non-citizens comply with the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The law requires “all aliens 14 years of age or older who were not registered and fingerprinted (if required) when applying for a US visa and who remain in the United States for 30 days or longer” to do so, according to the USCIS website.

What do experts have to say?

An immigration lawyer and a privacy lawyer said that travellers who are concerned about their privacy should understand border patrol officers' powers and decide how much risk they're comfortable taking before they leave their homes.

Meanwhile, Heather Segal, an immigration lawyer and founding partner of Segal Immigration Law in Toronto, told CBC News that her inbox is flooded with questions.

"There's been much more heightened security and heightened investigations at the border," she said. "There is just tremendous fear, fear for numerous reasons. First of all, there's fear of getting detained. There's fear of not getting into the United States."

Two of the experts suggested travelling with a burner phone and leaving their actual phones at home.

(With inputs from agencies)