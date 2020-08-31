Top 10 world news today: Wuhan wet markets, Sanctions on Belarus, and more

Baltic states hit Lukashenko, other Belarus officials with sanctions

The three Baltic states have led calls for the West to take firmer action against Lukashenko, who is accused by opponents and the West of rigging an election to prolong his 26-year rule

US-Israeli delegation lands in Abu Dhabi on historic flight

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House advisor, was on board Flight 971 of Israel's national carrier El Al as part of the delegation who were to meet with UAE officials

Relatives of MH17 crash to seek damages from suspects, lawyers say

The suspects - three Russians and a Ukrainian - are being tried for murder and shooting down the passenger plane over eastern Ukraine

UAE sends medical aid to war-torn Syria battling coronavirus

Prince Mohammed took to Twitter and assured Assad of "the support of the UAE and its willingness to help the Syrian people" combat COVID-19.

Russia expels diplomats from the Slovak embassy in a tit-for-tat move

Russian foreign ministry called Slovakia's move to remove their diplomatic staff as an "unfriendly step" that contradicted the "traditional spirit" of shared ties.

'Life-changing journey': New bus trip will take you from Delhi to London in 70 days

This bus will cross 18 countries over 70 days. During the journey, passengers will be allowed to "hop off" and explore different locations on the way.

Lebanon names Mustapha Adib, its Germany envoy, as new prime minister

The presidency made the announcement in a televised statement as Adib arrived at the palace in Baabda near Beirut to meet President Michel Aoun and parliament speaker Nabih Berri.

Coronavirus cases in US top 6 million; Mexico’s toll surpasses 64,000

As many as 25,377,704 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 17,700,781 have recovered, 850,149 have died so far.

Wuhan food markets are selling wild animals, again

According to The Paper, in Wuhan Tiansheng Street Vegetable Market and Changchun Road Vegetable Market, many merchants are selling wild frogs.

China lacks 'formal combat capability' to assault us: Taiwan

China views Taiwan as its sovereign territory and is amping up military activities