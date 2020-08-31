'Life-changing journey': New bus trip will take you from Delhi to London in 70 days

Adventures Overland, an expedition company, has introduced a modified luxury bus that will carry 20 passengers from Delhi to London.

This bus will cross 18 countries over 70 days. During the journey, passengers will be allowed to "hop off" and explore different locations on the way.

The expedition company was introduced by entrepreneurs Tushar Agarwal and Sanjay Madan. The idea of such a bus trip came from a solo drive from London to Delhi that Tushar Agarwal did in 2010.

"It is an absolutely fantastic journey," Tushar told CNN Travel.

These trips are expected to begin mid-2021. The cost of the trip is estimated to be $20,000. To help it stay in the budget the trip is divided into four parts, and the passengers may opt for a part of the journey.

Tushar Agarwal called it a “life-changing journey” and said that the around 40,000 people have already registered for Bus To London.